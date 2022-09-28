Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $393,180.00

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 28th. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $393,180.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,527.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00021057 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.56 or 0.00274277 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00141579 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.22 or 0.00753878 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $115.49 or 0.00591416 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Double-A Chain is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. Telegram | Github | Medium “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

