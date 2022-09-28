Adam Melnyk Purchases 2,000 Shares of Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Stock

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT – Get Rating) Senior Officer Adam Melnyk acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,280.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$99,600.

Victoria Gold Trading Down 1.5 %

CVE:VIT opened at C$8.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$474.98 million and a PE ratio of -13.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.30. Victoria Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$5.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Get Victoria Gold alerts:

About Victoria Gold

(Get Rating)

See Also

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.