Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stake Cut by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,382 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $67.17 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.00 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $108.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.97.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.10.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Articles

