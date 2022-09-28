Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Short Interest Update

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 485,100 shares, a drop of 51.6% from the August 31st total of 1,003,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,103,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Adyen Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ADYEY opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.29. Adyen has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $32.00.

Get Adyen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADYEY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Adyen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. HSBC downgraded Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from €2,300.00 ($2,346.94) to €1,500.00 ($1,530.61) in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Adyen from €2,750.00 ($2,806.12) to €2,070.00 ($2,112.24) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Adyen from €2,625.00 ($2,678.57) to €2,540.00 ($2,591.84) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,183.57.

Adyen Company Profile

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.