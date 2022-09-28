aelf (ELF) 24-Hour Volume Tops $9.30 Million

aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. One aelf coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000669 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a market capitalization of $114.14 million and $9.30 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, aelf has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get aelf alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00012755 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00007336 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00010419 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000219 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00012692 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000255 BTC.

aelf Coin Profile

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for aelf is aelf.io.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.