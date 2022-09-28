Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEHA) Short Interest Down 65.5% in September

Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEHA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 65.5% from the August 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Stock Performance

Aesther Healthcare Acquisition stock opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day moving average is $10.14. Aesther Healthcare Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $10.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEHA. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aesther Healthcare Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $999,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aesther Healthcare Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,499,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aesther Healthcare Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $2,472,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aesther Healthcare Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,651,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aesther Healthcare Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $7,256,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aesther Healthcare Acquisition

Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses primarily in the pharmaceutical and medical devices sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

