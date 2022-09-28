Aeternity (AE) Market Cap Tops $30.75 Million

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. In the last week, Aeternity has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aeternity has a market cap of $30.75 million and approximately $739,737.00 worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeternity coin can now be bought for about $0.0765 or 0.00000394 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ã†ternity (AE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000396 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Vivid Labs (VID) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CheeseSwap (CHEESE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EVOS (EVOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dash Diamond (DASHD) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000150 BTC.

CheeseFry (CHEESE) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Cheese (CHEESE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeternity Profile

AE uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 396,262,884 coins. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aeternity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles.The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

