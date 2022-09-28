Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) Upgraded to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Affinity Bancshares Price Performance

AFBI stock opened at $14.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.92. The stock has a market cap of $97.36 million, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.48. Affinity Bancshares has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affinity Bancshares

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Affinity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 6.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 66.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 36,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Affinity Bancshares Company Profile

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

