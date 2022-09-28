Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp cut its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,154 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Aflac by 120.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Aflac by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on AFL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.17.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL stock opened at $56.57 on Wednesday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.48.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $644,910.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,326.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,256 shares in the company, valued at $7,953,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $644,910.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,326.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,272 shares of company stock valued at $2,338,959 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

