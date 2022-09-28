AGA Token (AGA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $235,275.48

AGA Token (AGA) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 28th. In the last week, AGA Token has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. AGA Token has a market capitalization of $235,275.48 and $123.00 worth of AGA Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AGA Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0654 or 0.00000335 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000320 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004097 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000384 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010882 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068873 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10529075 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
AGA Token Profile
AGA Token’s total supply is 5,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 3,600,000 coins. AGA Token’s official Twitter account is @agatkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. AGA Token’s official website is agatoken.com.
Buying and Selling AGA Token
