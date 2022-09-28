AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target Cut to C$6.50

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.04% from the company’s previous close.

AGF.B has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

TSE:AGF.B opened at C$5.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of C$385.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85. AGF Management has a 52 week low of C$5.63 and a 52 week high of C$8.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.72.

In other AGF Management news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST acquired 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.39 per share, with a total value of C$28,094.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,062,381 shares in the company, valued at C$6,783,302.69. Insiders purchased 193,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,860 in the last three months.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

