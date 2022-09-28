AGNC Investment Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 26,323 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 84% compared to the typical volume of 14,337 call options.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $9.08 on Wednesday. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $16.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average of $12.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.24. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 20.36% and a negative net margin of 69.82%. The company had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a sep 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.8%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -75.39%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.25 to $13.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGNC Investment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,848,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,848,000 after purchasing an additional 107,565 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,521,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,638,000 after purchasing an additional 92,077 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,624,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,429,000 after purchasing an additional 876,465 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 60,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 41,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.