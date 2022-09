Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Air Industries Group Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE AIRI opened at $0.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.75. Air Industries Group has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.73.

About Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

