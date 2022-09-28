Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €133.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) has been assigned a €133.00 ($135.71) price objective by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 48.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AIR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €145.00 ($147.96) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($141.84) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays set a €155.00 ($158.16) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($147.96) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($153.06) price target on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

Airbus Trading Down 1.8 %

AIR stock opened at €89.80 ($91.63) on Monday. Airbus has a 1-year low of €68.28 ($69.67) and a 1-year high of €99.97 ($102.01). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €101.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €102.69.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

