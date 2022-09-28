Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2022

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTFGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a growth of 1,284.0% from the August 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 346.0 days.

Aker Solutions ASA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AKRTF opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.32. Aker Solutions ASA has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $4.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AKRTF has been the subject of several analyst reports. DNB Markets upgraded Aker Solutions ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded Aker Solutions ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Pareto Securities upgraded Aker Solutions ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Aker Solutions ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Aker Solutions ASA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aker Solutions ASA provides solutions, products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; specialist engineering, project management, and procurement services; floater designs, offshore wind, as well as engages in design, delivery, and construction of deepwater risers, oil, and gas production, and receiving and processing facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aker Solutions ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker Solutions ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.