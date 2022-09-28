Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a growth of 1,284.0% from the August 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 346.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AKRTF opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.32. Aker Solutions ASA has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $4.08.

AKRTF has been the subject of several analyst reports. DNB Markets upgraded Aker Solutions ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded Aker Solutions ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Pareto Securities upgraded Aker Solutions ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Aker Solutions ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Aker Solutions ASA provides solutions, products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; specialist engineering, project management, and procurement services; floater designs, offshore wind, as well as engages in design, delivery, and construction of deepwater risers, oil, and gas production, and receiving and processing facilities.

