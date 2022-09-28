Akita Inu (AKITA) Trading 15.8% Lower Over Last Week

Akita Inu (AKITA) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. In the last week, Akita Inu has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Akita Inu has a total market cap of $12.52 million and $353,749.00 worth of Akita Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akita Inu coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Akita Inu

Akita Inu launched on February 27th, 2021. Akita Inu’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins. Akita Inu’s official website is www.akitatoken.net. Akita Inu’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Akita Inu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AKITA is an experiment in decentralized community-driven. No founders, no team tokens.AKITA (Akita Inu) is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain.Originally a meme token without a team nor a project, acting as Doge's and Shiba Inu's smaller brother, it now has a strong community of 45,000+ holders, a dedicated team known as Polarfox Labs, and many moderators to help federate the community.The goal of the team is to convert this coin from a meme token to a real, useful token with various use cases.”

