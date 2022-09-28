Akoin Hits One Day Volume of $13,000.00 (AKN)

Akoin (AKN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One Akoin coin can now be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Akoin has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. Akoin has a total market cap of $1.10 million and $13,000.00 worth of Akoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00011046 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068873 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10529075 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00146507 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $354.90 or 0.01817410 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005115 BTC.

Akoin Profile

Akoin’s total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,798,478 coins. Akoin’s official message board is medium.com/akoinofficial. The official website for Akoin is www.akoin.io. Akoin’s official Twitter account is @AkoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Akoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Akoin is a cryptocurrency-powered by a marketplace of tools and services for entrepreneurs, business owners, and social activists as they connect and engage across the rising economies of Africa and beyond.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

