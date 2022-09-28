Akropolis Delphi Price Hits $0.0038 on Exchanges (ADEL)

Akropolis Delphi (ADEL) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. One Akropolis Delphi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Akropolis Delphi has a total market cap of $113,479.00 and approximately $22,548.00 worth of Akropolis Delphi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Akropolis Delphi has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Akropolis Delphi alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004201 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010911 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070489 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10776006 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Akropolis Delphi

Akropolis Delphi’s genesis date was September 1st, 2020. Akropolis Delphi’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins. The official message board for Akropolis Delphi is medium.com/akropolis. Akropolis Delphi’s official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Akropolis Delphi is delphi.akropolis.io.

Akropolis Delphi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ADEL is A Non-Sale Product Governance Token for Delphi, a DeFi yield farming aggregator developed by Akropolis.Delphi offers synthetic savings and high yield “accounts”. ADEL can only be earnt through liquidity provision of stablecoins, AKRO and other selected tokens and active governance participation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis Delphi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akropolis Delphi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akropolis Delphi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Akropolis Delphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akropolis Delphi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.