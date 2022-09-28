Alchemist (MIST) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $2.40 Million

Alchemist (MIST) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 28th. One Alchemist coin can now be purchased for $2.11 or 0.00010867 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alchemist has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. Alchemist has a total market capitalization of $2.40 million and approximately $140,309.00 worth of Alchemist was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005147 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,431.71 or 1.00003103 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006774 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004782 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00058246 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010293 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005577 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00063813 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00079431 BTC.

Alchemist Profile

Alchemist (CRYPTO:MIST) is a coin. It launched on April 11th, 2021. Alchemist’s total supply is 1,138,093 coins. Alchemist’s official Twitter account is @_alchemistcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Alchemist

According to CryptoCompare, “Mist is an open-world, Action Role Playing Game with a dynamic combat style that is unique in the world of MMOs. Collect NFTs, battle epic monsters, and explore infinite immersive environments in this blockchain-based NFT Action RPG. You can collect NFTs, battle epic monsters, and explore immersive environments in this blockchain-based NFT Action RPG built on the Mist NFT Framework.The game universe connects to the MIST native token as the in-game currency, allowing you to farm and stake tokens to earn in- and out- of game rewards. Telegram | Discord | YouTube | Medium Whitepaper “

