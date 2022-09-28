Alchemy Pay (ACH) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $130.60 Million

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for about $0.0131 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $130.60 million and $7.13 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004091 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068873 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10529075 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay was first traded on September 4th, 2019. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS. The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io/alchemy_english.html.

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.