Alien Worlds Price Tops $0.0214 on Top Exchanges (TLM)

Alien Worlds (TLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 28th. One Alien Worlds coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Alien Worlds has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. Alien Worlds has a market capitalization of $30.39 million and approximately $8.03 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Alien Worlds

Alien Worlds’ genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Alien Worlds’ total supply is 1,417,618,153 coins. Alien Worlds’ official website is alienworlds.io. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Alien Worlds Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alien Worlds is a game where users can earn Trilium (TLM) for mining and have a chance to mine an NFT game card each time they mine. This DeFi Metaverse is a blockchain-based game and free to play for anyone. After getting a WAX Cloud Wallet login, and logging in at play.alienworlds.io explorers will receive a tool to begin mining. With the simple mining activity, one receives Trilium (TLM), a blockchain token. Trilium can be used to stake to one or more of six planets and register as a candidate to become a planetary councilor and potentially rule the planet. NFT game cards are used in new and creative ways over time, including “shining” to upgrade the cards and battling in the Thunderdome. Telegram | Discord | Instagram | YouTube Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alien Worlds directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alien Worlds should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alien Worlds using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

