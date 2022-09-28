Alkimi Price Up 16.3% Over Last 7 Days ($ADS)

Alkimi ($ADS) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. During the last week, Alkimi has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar. One Alkimi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000663 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alkimi has a total market cap of $12.19 million and $334,815.00 worth of Alkimi was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004118 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000386 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010989 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068712 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10567767 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About Alkimi
Alkimi’s official Twitter account is @AlkimiExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Alkimi
Receive News & Updates for Alkimi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alkimi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.