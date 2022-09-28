All.me Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $193.00 (ME)

All.me (ME) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 28th. One All.me coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, All.me has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. All.me has a market capitalization of $193.00 and approximately $29,875.00 worth of All.me was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get All.me alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010949 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070489 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10776006 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About All.me

All.me was first traded on December 27th, 2017. All.me’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official website for All.me is all.me/?form=sign_up. All.me’s official Twitter account is @allmeinfo.

Buying and Selling All.me

According to CryptoCompare, “All.me is a digital network for blogging, monetization, and shopping. Users can either upload or search for trending topics, social media, fashion, fitness, and other creative content. The concept of the project is to reward users for viewing ads. The reward size is directly related to the activity of the user and their popularity on the network. Social network application is available for download via App Store and Google Play.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All.me directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All.me should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase All.me using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for All.me Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for All.me and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.