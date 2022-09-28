All Sports Trading 20.8% Higher Over Last Week (SOC)

All Sports (SOC) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 28th. All Sports has a total market capitalization of $12.95 million and approximately $5.07 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One All Sports coin can currently be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, All Sports has traded 20.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

All Sports Coin Profile

All Sports is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com.

All Sports Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. With the increasing popularity of blockchain technology, All Sports public blockchain hopes to fill in the blank of blockchain application in sports industry through blockchain technology, which is a sun-rising industry all over the world. To create a decentralized, globalized, infiltrated into sports industry chain, shared by both parties and value co-created. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. Telegram | Medium Whitepaper “

