Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Receives $9.54 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.54.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Allbirds from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Allbirds in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Allbirds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Allbirds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

Allbirds Price Performance

NASDAQ BIRD opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.90. Allbirds has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $32.44. The company has a market capitalization of $440.62 million and a P/E ratio of -4.33.

Institutional Trading of Allbirds

Allbirds ( NASDAQ:BIRD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. Allbirds had a negative net margin of 25.09% and a negative return on equity of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $78.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.78 million. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Allbirds will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Allbirds in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Allbirds by 90.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in Allbirds in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Allbirds in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allbirds in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 34.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allbirds Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

Further Reading

