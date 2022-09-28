AllianceBlock Hits Market Cap of $38.28 Million (ALBT)

AllianceBlock (ALBT) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 28th. AllianceBlock has a total market cap of $38.28 million and $223,024.00 worth of AllianceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AllianceBlock coin can now be purchased for $0.0383 or 0.00000197 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, AllianceBlock has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About AllianceBlock

AllianceBlock launched on September 2nd, 2020. AllianceBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for AllianceBlock is allianceblock.io. AllianceBlock’s official Twitter account is @allianceblock and its Facebook page is accessible here. AllianceBlock’s official message board is medium.com/@allianceblock.

Buying and Selling AllianceBlock

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on September 8th, 2020 in Utrecht, Netherlands, AllianceBlock tokens are the backbone of the AllianceBlock Ecosystem. The AllianceBlock Protocol is a decentralized, blockchain-agnostic layer 2 that aims to bridge traditional and decentralized finance and automate the process of converting any digital or crypto asset into a bankable product.The ALBT token serves as a multi-purpose tool to be utilized as the primary medium of exchange, means of reward for ecosystem participants, and network fee payment mechanism. In addition the ALBT token will act as the currency reserve of the ecosystem reserve pool and as a governance token for voting and power delegation. Token utility and scarcity is further achieved via a number of deflationary features including node staking, liquidity pooling, quarterly revenue-based token burns, and quarterly activity-based token burns.”

