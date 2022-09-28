Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Receives $46.13 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$39.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$47.25 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$36.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

APYRF opened at $19.62 on Friday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $19.62 and a 1-year high of $38.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.06.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

