Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Trading 5.4% Higher

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) traded up 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.19 and last traded at $11.19. 2,427 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,834,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.62.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of Allogene Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.62.

The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.05.

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.09. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 124,571.27% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 223,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,683,971.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $211,820. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 80.5% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 41.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

