AllSafe (ASAFE) One Day Volume Hits $21.00

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. During the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $51,740.68 and approximately $21.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00033255 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000348 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw.

AllSafe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AllSafe is an online community of cryptocurrency enthusiasts from all around the world investing time, talent and wealth and open to anyone willing to make a positive impact on the future of finance and technology. AllSafe is organized within the body of AllSafe Foundation which controls the project funds and intellectual property. In line with the nature of open-source / open-community projects, the foundation has a passive role as a resources host. Official day-to-day duties are carried out by select individuals within the community where all activities are open for community assessment and key decisions are determined by public voting. The objective of our project is managing AllSafe coin as a sustainable financial instrument. This goal relies on the work of talented individuals keeping AllSafe in a position of soundness and active development, as well as the advancement of crypto industry as a whole. The success is achieved with people trusting the underlying technology and market strength, which defines our main focus. The official Allsafe ticker is “ASAFE” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “ASAFE2” is for CryptoCompare.com only. Telegram | Facebook | Instagram | Discord Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

