Allworth Financial LP Acquires 1,063 Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LESL. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 19,880 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 61,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 34,655 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $524,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,001,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,692,000 after acquiring an additional 61,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,778,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,071,000 after acquiring an additional 113,428 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brad Gazaway sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $49,424.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,224.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Leslie’s Price Performance

LESL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.22.

LESL stock opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.79. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $24.40.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $673.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.64 million. Leslie’s had a net margin of 9.74% and a negative return on equity of 49.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Leslie’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

Featured Stories

