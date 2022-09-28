Allworth Financial LP Has $58,000 Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 465 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PWR. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Quanta Services by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Quanta Services by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 23,777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Quanta Services by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,368,000 after buying an additional 33,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Quanta Services by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,737,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $543,182,000 after buying an additional 119,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Quanta Services to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Quanta Services to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.17.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

PWR opened at $125.55 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.71. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.91 and a 1 year high of $149.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

