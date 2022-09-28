Allworth Financial LP Has $62,000 Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Waters were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waters by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Waters by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waters by 5.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Waters by 6.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Waters by 0.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $270.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.08. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $270.05 and a 1-year high of $377.21. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. Waters had a return on equity of 203.31% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $714.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. Waters’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WAT. Barclays lowered their price objective on Waters from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Cowen upped their target price on Waters to $378.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Waters in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $348.25.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

