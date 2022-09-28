Allworth Financial LP Lowers Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Allegion were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLE stock opened at $88.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.20. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $88.54 and a 12 month high of $137.64.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.68 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 57.91%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALLE. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Allegion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

