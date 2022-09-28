Allworth Financial LP Makes New $86,000 Investment in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,783,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,126,000. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1,298.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 216,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after buying an additional 200,971 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

CGDV stock opened at $20.89 on Wednesday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $26.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.72.

