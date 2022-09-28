Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Almaden Minerals from C$1.00 to C$0.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.
Almaden Minerals Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:AAU opened at $0.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 15.71 and a current ratio of 15.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.98. Almaden Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.49.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Almaden Minerals
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Almaden Minerals stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,310 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.93% of Almaden Minerals worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.54% of the company’s stock.
Almaden Minerals Company Profile
Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
