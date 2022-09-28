Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Eidelman Virant Capital’s 5th Largest Position

Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,786.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,516 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 3.1% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,138,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,293,026,000 after buying an additional 19,929 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Taurus Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 14,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,129,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 184 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Alphabet by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,639,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,682,332 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of GOOG opened at $98.09 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.34 and a 52-week high of $152.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $27.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.05.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

