Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Sterling Investment Counsel LLC

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 832 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.3% of Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 492,443.2% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 6,475,628 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,249,092,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 362.6% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 444,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,081,000 after purchasing an additional 348,078 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 20,160.8% in the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after buying an additional 239,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of GOOG opened at $98.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.80 and a 200 day moving average of $117.76. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.34 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $27.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,516 shares of company stock worth $15,682,332 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.05.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

