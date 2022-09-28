Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Lifted by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,210 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.2% of Equitable Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $28,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.05.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet Price Performance

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total value of $8,368,165.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,666,891.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 44,516 shares of company stock worth $15,682,332. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG opened at $98.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.76. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.34 and a 12-month high of $152.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.