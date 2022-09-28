Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.33.

Several research firms have issued reports on ASGTF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Altus Group from C$61.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Altus Group from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

ASGTF opened at $34.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.41. Altus Group has a 1 year low of $31.97 and a 1 year high of $56.13.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

