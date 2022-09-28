Altus Group (TSE:AIF) PT Set at C$58.00 by Scotiabank

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) has been given a C$58.00 price target by research analysts at Scotiabank in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AIF. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$61.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$66.00.

TSE:AIF opened at C$45.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.82, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of C$2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.94. Altus Group has a 52 week low of C$41.27 and a 52 week high of C$72.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$51.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$48.43.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

