Amalgamated Bank Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,931 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Simmons First National by 10.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 20,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 1.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. 13.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simmons First National Stock Down 1.2 %

SFNC opened at $22.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.86. Simmons First National Co. has a twelve month low of $19.87 and a twelve month high of $32.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.14.

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Simmons First National had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $225.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SFNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Simmons First National to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Simmons First National to $24.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $175,135.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 230,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,638.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $175,135.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 230,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,638.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean O. Bass sold 8,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $201,396.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 244,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,590,070.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

