Amalgamated Bank Lowers Holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,850 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 25.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $157,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 102.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $206,000. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPE. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Callon Petroleum from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Callon Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Callon Petroleum from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

Callon Petroleum Stock Up 1.4 %

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum stock opened at $31.79 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $31.23 and a twelve month high of $66.48.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

