Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stock Position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,273 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Trading Up 0.1 %

MDRX stock opened at $16.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.94. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $23.25.

Insider Transactions at Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions ( NASDAQ:MDRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $150.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.58 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,964,346.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,964,346.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Leah Jones sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $116,340.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,776.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,945 shares of company stock worth $360,569 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDRX. KeyCorp began coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.80.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.