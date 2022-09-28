Amalgamated Bank Reduces Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,178 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,518 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,230,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,584,000 after buying an additional 329,990 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,337,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,175,000 after buying an additional 38,294 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,916,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,118,000 after buying an additional 341,898 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,081,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,052,000 after buying an additional 385,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,971,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,983,000 after buying an additional 33,068 shares in the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Tri Pointe Homes Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE TPH opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.00. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $28.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.10 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 20.80%. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TPH shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

About Tri Pointe Homes

(Get Rating)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.