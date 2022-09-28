Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,099 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMKR. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. 38.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $16.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.52. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 7.09%.

Insider Activity at Amkor Technology

In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $1,320,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,392,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $228,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,323.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $1,320,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 56.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

