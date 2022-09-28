Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,045 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1,705.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

PBH stock opened at $48.72 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.97 and its 200-day moving average is $55.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.55. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.68 and a twelve month high of $63.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

(Get Rating)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.