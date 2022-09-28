Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,641 Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,641 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Arconic were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARNC. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arconic in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Arconic by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arconic by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arconic in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Diana B. Perreiah sold 4,015 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $110,011.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,989.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Melissa M. Miller sold 31,122 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $880,130.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,892,667.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Diana B. Perreiah sold 4,015 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $110,011.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,204 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,989.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arconic Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arconic from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Arconic from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Arconic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

ARNC opened at $17.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.54. Arconic Co. has a 1 year low of $16.94 and a 1 year high of $35.74.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Arconic had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 1.53%. Arconic’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Arconic Profile

(Get Rating)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

See Also

