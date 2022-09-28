Amalgamated Bank Sells 552 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in IPG Photonics by 174.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 291.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on IPGP shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.43.

IPG Photonics Trading Up 1.4 %

IPGP stock opened at $85.32 on Wednesday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $82.68 and a 12 month high of $180.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.39.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.04). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $377.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IPG Photonics

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total value of $508,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,429,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,110,290.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,450 in the last three months. Company insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.