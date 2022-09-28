Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Raised by Hamilton Wealth LLC

Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 2,414.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 112,575 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 4.9% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $114.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 102.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.61.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,628 shares of company stock worth $9,802,599 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

