Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to Issue $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.395 per share by the technology company on Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Amdocs has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Amdocs has a dividend payout ratio of 26.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Amdocs to earn $5.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.1%.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $78.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.47. Amdocs has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $90.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 12.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amdocs will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOX. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amdocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amdocs

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,410,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 952,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,287,000 after purchasing an additional 108,358 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,002,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Amdocs by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 382,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,888,000 after acquiring an additional 53,663 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Amdocs by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 94,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after acquiring an additional 50,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

